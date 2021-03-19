EarthRenew to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 25, 2021

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“ EarthRenew ” or the “ Company ”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions, today announced that its CEO, Keith Driver, will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on March 25, 2021.

EarthRenew invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

DATE: Thursday, March 25, 2021

TIME: 1:30 EST (11:30 MST)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3qVRFyI

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Presentation Content

Receive context about our recently released Letter to Shareholders from the CEO, which can be found here.

Learn about EarthRenew’s non-binding letter of intent, pursuant to which it intends to acquire 100% of Replenish Nutrients Ltd., a private Alberta company that we believe is a western Canadian leader in regenerative soil solutions.

Discover more about our second non-binding letter of intent, pursuant to which we hope to secure a location in Eaton, Colorado for a new facility. Once the terms of the transaction are agreed, the new site is projected to provide EarthRenew with strategic access to the southwestern United States, one of the largest organic markets in the world.

Hear highlights about our secondary revenue source, power production. Our Strathmore plant generated an estimated $377,667 in revenue from electricity sales during 2020 with a 74% gross margin.

