CVR Energy Releases Open Letter to Uzi Yemin, Chairman of the Board of Delek US Holdings, lnc.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) today released the following open letter to Uzi Yemen, Chairman of the Board of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK):

March 19, 2021

Via Email
Uzi Yemin
Chairman of the Board
Delek US Holdings, Inc.
7102 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027

  Re: An Open Letter to Uzi (Mr. 5%) Yemin:
    You Can Run But You Can’t Hide (from Your Stockholders)

Dear Uzi:

On March 1, 2021, we sent Delek US Holdings, Inc. (“Delek” or the “Company”) a letter asking for information relating to your compensation from Delek and its subsidiary, Delek Logistics Partners (“Logistics”).

We did so because in our opinion the publicly available information on your compensation is—to put it mildly—both highly unsettling and murky.

Delek’s public filings indicate that you received total compensation of nearly $54 million from 2013 to 2020. We believe that is an enormous amount of compensation for the Chief Executive of a company that has made as many apparent blunders as Delek has made over those years.

But what makes that number even more incredible in our view is that it apparently does not include the approximate $27 million you received (apparently in cash) from the 5% general partnership stake in Logistics that was somehow given to you. Since you were paid extremely well by Delek, it seems impossible to understand why you also received an ultimate 5% general partner interest in Logistics—a subsidiary of Delek. Obviously, you wanted more than you were already being paid by the Company, but since part of your responsibilities to the Company was to manage Logistics as well, why should you have been paid additional sums for that? Moreover, not only did you receive yearly partnership distributions for your 5% stake, but when the Company and Logistics fixed some of the more egregious aspects of their relationship, you apparently ended up pocketing over $21 million for your stake.

As we noted in our March 1st and prior letters, while the stockholders of Delek have suffered through a series of poor management decisions, you personally have done extremely well. Particularly troublesome are decisions to drop down assets to Logistics at what seem to us to be very low valuations. Such drop downs are not in the interest of Delek’s stockholders. They were, however, in your personal economic interest because they swelled the coffers of Logistics’ general partner—of which you held 5%. And it appears that they also served to spike the value of that interest in the months before the Company repurchased it for over $21 million.

