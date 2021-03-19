 

TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 13:30  |  129   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Significant Opportunities in the Global Tobacco Market.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/h0UVv

Hand-in-hand with the wellness trend is another closely related new movement, a movement that holds promise for smokers seeking a tobacco-free and nicotine-free smoking experience. A growing number of companies are transforming everyday edible items into alternative options by substituting ingredients. Plant-based meat is a prime example. Carefully formulated and crafted, these types of alternatives mimic original flavor, texture, taste and experience. Harmful ingredients are eliminated while preserving what makes the item both familiar and enjoyable.

That’s precisely what TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) conceived with its TAAT alternative cigarettes. Available in three flavors (Original, Menthol and Smooth), the tobacco-free, nicotine-free product is made from an exclusive Beyond Tobacco(TM) base material. The material undergoes a 14-step process, including a patent-pending refinement step, which results in a substance that tastes, smells and smokes just like tobacco.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

TAAT Lifestyle and Wellness has developed TAAT,  which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth and Menthol varieties. TAAT’s base material is Beyond Tobacco(TM), a proprietary blend that undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with Big Tobacco pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit www.TAATGlobal.com.  

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TOBAF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/TOBAF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NetworkNewsAudio – TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Significant Opportunities in the Global Tobacco Market.” To hear the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
11.03.21
Der Aktionär: Hier raucht es gewaltig! TAAT Lifestyle bald im Fokus!?
05.03.21
STRONG BUY!: Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
05.03.21
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
05.03.21
CROSSMARK beginnt mit dem ersten Rollout von TAAT an Groß- und Einzelhandel
01.03.21
Im Scheinwerferlicht! Christina Lake Cannabis explodiert heftig!
27.02.21
Explodiert jetzt der Kurs? Die TAAT - Christina Lake Cannabis Connection!
26.02.21
TAAT plant Expansion nach Kanada und geht Partnerschaft mit Life-Sciences-Unternehmen in British Columbia zur Entwicklung und zum Vertrieb von TAAT-Produkten ein
26.02.21
TAAT Prepares to Expand into Canada by Partnering with a British Columbia Life Sciences Firm to Develop and Distribute TAAT Products
26.02.21
Massiver Turnaround im Chart: STAR-INVESTOR Sprott ist völlig begeistert von dieser Silber-Aktie! Er kauft 20% in der aktuellen Finanzierung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:06 Uhr
24.566
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
13.03.21
132
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko