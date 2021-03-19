West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the first quarter of 2021, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 before the markets open.



The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 30, 2021. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until May 14, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10150543.