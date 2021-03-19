 

Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin's value reached historic highs in mid-March, hitting $61,000 on Saturday, March 14, its highest value since the cryptocurrency launched in 2019. This rise could signal a big few months to come not just for cryptocurrencies, but for companies adopting crypto as part of their business models. As cryptocurrency becomes an increasingly integral part of the global business, early adopting companies in the crypto and crypto-mining spaces like Hello Pal International (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF), Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT), Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS), and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) could stand to gain huge rewards for their forward thinking.

Hello Pal Expands Crypto Capabilities

Mobile technology company Hello Pal International (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) is one of the latest companies to enter the crypto space, though the company says that crypto was always a core part of its development plan. Hello Pal operates a proprietary, user-friendly social networking and communication platform that lets users connect and communicate with other users all over the world through text message, voice chat, and through Hello Pal's new full-featured live streaming platform. Features on Hello Pal's platform include seamless real-time translation to help users overcome the language barrier, as well as secure blockchain-enabled rewards for quality live streaming content that can be turned into real cash.

On February 17, Hello Pal announced the company's latest step into the world of crypto with the launch of a new Crypto-Mining Initiative in partnership with Shanghai Yitang Data Technology. This initiative will give Hello Pal users the ability to easily and conveniently participate in Bitcoin and Ethereum mining by purchasing crypto mining machines hosted and operated by Yitang, with the proceeds from these machines deposited into the user's Hello Pal wallet.

"It has long been our intention for cryptocurrency to play a central part on our platform, especially given the borderless nature of cryptocurrency and our international nature," Hello Pal Founder and Chairman KL Wong said in the company's release. "The recent activity and interest in cryptocurrency presents us with a unique opportunity to introduce cryptocurrency to our users, as well as to bring cryptocurrency users to our platform."

Wertpapier


