Psychedelic Drugs Market Ballooning Quickly Due to Increasing Frequency of Mental Disorders

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychedelic Medicines also called as hallucinogenics, are a group of substances including chemicals, such as LSD, and plants that are used in the treatment of various mental disorders such as resistant depression, panic disorder, stress and opiate addiction. These are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, energy levels, thought process, and to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic Drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment to control the mind or maintain peace. The Global Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing number of depression cases and rising special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process of medicines. The outbreak of novel coronavirus is also believed to have a severe impact on the global Psychedelic Drugs market. There has been a disruption in the supply chain resulting in a significant shortage in the supply of Psychedelic Drugs across the world. A recent report from MarketDigits said that: "The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market. The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is also expected to boost the psychedelic market growth." Active companies in the markets this week include: Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQB: MCURF) (CSE: MCUR), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCPK: MYCOF) (CSE: MYCO), Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCPK: LKYSF) (TSXV: NUMI).

The MarketDigits report continued: "Based on the drug type, the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) is expected to hold a major share in the Psychedelic Drugs market. Based on the route of administration, the oral route is expected to dominate the Psychedelic Drugs market, followed by injectables and inhalation. Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies are expected to be the most profitable segment in the global Psychedelic Drugs market. North America is expected to dominate the global Psychedelic Drugs market, owing to the higher adoption of Psychedelic Drugs in the region. North America to be followed by Europe, due to the increasing number of psychiatric disorders."