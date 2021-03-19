 

Psychedelic Drugs Market Ballooning Quickly Due to Increasing Frequency of Mental Disorders

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 13:45  |  55   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychedelic Medicines also called as hallucinogenics, are a group of substances including chemicals, such as LSD, and plants that are used in the treatment of various mental disorders such as resistant depression, panic disorder, stress and opiate addiction. These are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, energy levels, thought process, and to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic Drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment to control the mind or maintain peace. The Global Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing number of depression cases and rising special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process of medicines. The outbreak of novel coronavirus is also believed to have a severe impact on the global Psychedelic Drugs market. There has been a disruption in the supply chain resulting in a significant shortage in the supply of Psychedelic Drugs across the world.  A recent report from MarketDigits said that: "The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market. The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is also expected to boost the psychedelic market growth." Active companies in the markets this week include: Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQB: MCURF) (CSE: MCUR), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCPK: MYCOF) (CSE: MYCO), Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCPK: LKYSF) (TSXV: NUMI).

The MarketDigits report continued: "Based on the drug type, the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) is expected to hold a major share in the Psychedelic Drugs market. Based on the route of administration, the oral route is expected to dominate the Psychedelic Drugs market, followed by injectables and inhalation. Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies are expected to be the most profitable segment in the global Psychedelic Drugs market.  North America is expected to dominate the global Psychedelic Drugs market, owing to the higher adoption of Psychedelic Drugs in the region. North America to be followed by Europe, due to the increasing number of psychiatric disorders."

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Psychedelic Drugs Market Ballooning Quickly Due to Increasing Frequency of Mental Disorders Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Psychedelic Medicines also called as hallucinogenics, are a group of substances including chemicals, such as LSD, and plants that are used in the treatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
﻿ApiJect Systems, Corp., Announces Appointment of Global Branding Leader, Craig Cohon as Chief ...
EQT Private Equity to sell DESOTEC to Blackstone
Crowell & Moring and Kibbe & Orbe to Join Forces
UnionPay Acceptance Network Expands to 180 Countries and Regions
Alligator Bioscience appoints Søren Bregenholt as new CEO
Kanazawa University research: Faster and less-invasive atomic force microscopy for visualizing biomolecular systems
6G Communication Myths, Explored by IDTechEx
Shueisha Inc. initiates the SHUEISHA MANGA-ART HERITAGE project to make manga art available around ...
Global Survey Finds Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises Feel Challenged by Uncertainties, but Remain ...
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA