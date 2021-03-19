 

Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Elekta AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Elekta AB (publ), reg. no. 556170-4015, are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday 16 April 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided that the Meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders before the meeting should be able to exercise their voting rights only by voting in advance, so-called advance voting. Information on the resolutions passed at the Meeting will be published on Friday 16 April 2021, as soon as the result of the advance voting has been finally confirmed.

Preconditions for participation

Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting rights through advance voting shall:

  • be registered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Thursday 8 April 2021; and
  • notify by casting its advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading Advance voting below so that the advance voting form is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Thursday 15 April 2021.

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the names of nominees must temporarily re-register the shares in their own names in the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to participate in the Meeting. Such re-registration, so called voting right registration, must be completed no later than on Monday 12 April 2021, which means that shareholders well in advance prior to this date must instruct the nominee to carry out such action.

Advance voting

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Meeting only by voting in advance, so-called postal voting in accordance with section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available on the Company's website, www.elekta.com. The advance voting form is considered as the notification of participation.

The completed voting form must be received by Elekta no later than on Thursday 15 April 2021. The form shall be submitted via e-mail to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.com or by post to Elekta AB (publ), "Extraordinary General Meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden. Shareholders who are natural persons may also cast their advance votes electronically through BankID verification via Euroclear Sweden AB's website, https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the advance vote in its entirety) is invalid.

