Comcast Announces Redemption of NBCUniversal Enterprise’s Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

NBCUE will redeem all of the 724,700 issued and outstanding shares of Preferred Stock at a redemption price of $1,000.00 per share plus any accrued and unpaid dividends from the last dividend payment date, if any. On and after the redemption date, the Preferred Stock will no longer be deemed outstanding, and no further dividends will be declared or payable on it.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that its subsidiary, NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc. (NBCUE), has elected to exercise its right to redeem on March 26, 2021 all of its outstanding Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value of $0.01 per share (Preferred Stock) for a total redemption payment of $724.7 million. The dividend rate of the Preferred Stock to be redeemed is 5.25%.

The Preferred Stock is held through The Depository Trust Company (DTC) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC will be made by Equiniti Trust Company, NBCUE’s redemption agent for the Preferred Stock. Questions about the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to EQ Shareowner Services by mail at P.O. Box 64858, St. Paul, MN, 55164-0858, Attention: Corporate Actions; by overnight courier at 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN, 55120-4100, Attention: Corporate Actions or by telephone at 1-800-205-7699.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designations governing the Preferred Stock and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the notice of redemption issued by NBCUE.

