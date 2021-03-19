 

Comcast Announces Redemption of NBCUniversal Enterprise’s Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that its subsidiary, NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc. (NBCUE), has elected to exercise its right to redeem on March 26, 2021 all of its outstanding Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value of $0.01 per share (Preferred Stock) for a total redemption payment of $724.7 million. The dividend rate of the Preferred Stock to be redeemed is 5.25%.

NBCUE will redeem all of the 724,700 issued and outstanding shares of Preferred Stock at a redemption price of $1,000.00 per share plus any accrued and unpaid dividends from the last dividend payment date, if any. On and after the redemption date, the Preferred Stock will no longer be deemed outstanding, and no further dividends will be declared or payable on it.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 60,77€
Hebel 11,73
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 47,38€
Hebel 6,51
Ask 0,69
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Preferred Stock is held through The Depository Trust Company (DTC) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC will be made by Equiniti Trust Company, NBCUE’s redemption agent for the Preferred Stock. Questions about the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to EQ Shareowner Services by mail at P.O. Box 64858, St. Paul, MN, 55164-0858, Attention: Corporate Actions; by overnight courier at 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN, 55120-4100, Attention: Corporate Actions or by telephone at 1-800-205-7699.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the certificate of designations governing the Preferred Stock and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the notice of redemption issued by NBCUE.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Announces Redemption of NBCUniversal Enterprise’s Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that its subsidiary, NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc. (NBCUE), has elected to exercise its right to redeem on March 26, 2021 all of its outstanding Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Groupe Renault, Veolia & Solvay Join Forces to Recycle End-of-life EV Battery Metals in a Closed ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
The Hartford Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Proposal
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:33 Uhr
NBCUniversal and NFL Reach 11-year Extension & Expansion for Sunday Night Football, Primetime TV’s #1 Show
18.03.21
Comcast to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
16.03.21
Hotel Management Company Keeps Guests Connected with Support from Comcast Business
15.03.21
Comcast Builds on Longstanding Commitment to Olympic and Paralympic Movement With Team USA Partnership and New LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Founding Partnership
10.03.21
Comcast Advertising Appoints Industry Innovator Pooja Midha as Chief Growth Officer
09.03.21
Comcast Rolls out Nation’s Largest Landline Voice Verified Caller ID Solution to Combat Robocalls
09.03.21
FreeWheel Launches Data Warehouse, Enabling Advertisers to Securely Access and Analyze Cross-Media Campaign Data Holistically within the Strata Platform
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
04.03.21
Xfinity Communities Offers Riverside Foundry Residents High Performance WiFi Ready Experience
03.03.21
Comcast Releases 2020 Network Data, Highlighting COVID-19 Impact as World Approaches First Anniversary of Pandemic