Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold prices held steady on Thursday, at round USD 1,720 an ounce. Additionally, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growing momentum in the region's manufacturing sector. The index for current manufacturing activity in the region jumped from a reading of 23.1 in February to 51.8 this month, its highest point in nearly 50 years. Nearly 59% of the firms reported increases in current activity this month (up from 35% last month), while only 7% reported decreases (down from 11%). Currently, traders take into consideration the outlook for economic growth and the low interest rates, which will also have an impact on the precious metal's price. While positive for the gold market, the increased manufacturing activity is also coming with higher prices, indicating further inflation pressures. Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTC: RNRRF), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)

Billionaire investor Mark Mobius, Executive Chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, explained to an interview with CNBC that "you've got to be in these precious metals, simply because they represent a form of currency… So I believe that those who are looking at gold and silver would be wise to have some of that in their portfolio." According to the investor, even if bond yields would reach 2%, precious metals are still worth it in the long run. "A 2% rate for the 10-year is not high and I don't think that will attract many people," he said. "It's not very significant."

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: RNRRF) along with its exploration partner GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. announced breaking news that it, "has defined three high priority drill targets through Goldspot's proven artificial intelligence (A.I.) machine learning and data analysis technology, which was instrumental in New Found Gold's discovery of the Keats and Lotto zones.

What we have done:

The True Grit Project hosts the GRUB Line , a deep seated gold bearing fluid conduit that crosses the Exploits sub zone and defines mineral pathways similar to the Appleton Fault, the Joe Batts Pond Fault and the Dog Bay Line.

In the last six months Exploits has undertaken:

A high resolution ( 100m spacing) airborne VTEM geophysical survey.

spacing) airborne VTEM geophysical survey.

SGH soil grid analysis



Surficial structural mapping and sampling



Historic drill data compilation and modeling

Where we are going: