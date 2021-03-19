 

Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold prices held steady on Thursday, at round USD 1,720 an ounce. Additionally, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growing momentum in the region's manufacturing sector. The index for current manufacturing activity in the region jumped from a reading of 23.1 in February to 51.8 this month, its highest point in nearly 50 years. Nearly 59% of the firms reported increases in current activity this month (up from 35% last month), while only 7% reported decreases (down from 11%). Currently, traders take into consideration the outlook for economic growth and the low interest rates, which will also have an impact on the precious metal's price. While positive for the gold market, the increased manufacturing activity is also coming with higher prices, indicating further inflation pressures. Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTC: RNRRF), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)

Billionaire investor Mark Mobius, Executive Chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, explained to an interview with CNBC that "you've got to be in these precious metals, simply because they represent a form of currency… So I believe that those who are looking at gold and silver would be wise to have some of that in their portfolio." According to the investor, even if bond yields would reach 2%, precious metals are still worth it in the long run. "A 2% rate for the 10-year is not high and I don't think that will attract many people," he said. "It's not very significant."

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: RNRRF) along with its exploration partner GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. announced breaking news that it, "has defined three high priority drill targets through Goldspot's proven artificial intelligence (A.I.) machine learning and data analysis technology, which was instrumental in New Found Gold's discovery of the Keats and Lotto zones.

What we have done:

  • The True Grit Project hosts the GRUB Line, a deep seated gold bearing fluid conduit that crosses the Exploits sub zone and defines mineral pathways similar to the Appleton Fault, the Joe Batts Pond Fault and the Dog Bay Line.
  • In the last six months Exploits has undertaken:
    • A high resolution (100m spacing) airborne VTEM geophysical survey.
    • SGH soil grid analysis
    • Surficial structural mapping and sampling
    • Historic drill data compilation and modeling

Where we are going:

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity - FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gold prices held steady on Thursday, at round USD 1,720 an ounce. Additionally, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growing momentum in the region's manufacturing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
﻿ApiJect Systems, Corp., Announces Appointment of Global Branding Leader, Craig Cohon as Chief ...
EQT Private Equity to sell DESOTEC to Blackstone
Crowell & Moring and Kibbe & Orbe to Join Forces
UnionPay Acceptance Network Expands to 180 Countries and Regions
Alligator Bioscience appoints Søren Bregenholt as new CEO
Kanazawa University research: Faster and less-invasive atomic force microscopy for visualizing biomolecular systems
6G Communication Myths, Explored by IDTechEx
Shueisha Inc. initiates the SHUEISHA MANGA-ART HERITAGE project to make manga art available around ...
Global Survey Finds Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises Feel Challenged by Uncertainties, but Remain ...
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA