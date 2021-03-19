 

Generation Hemp, Inc. Announces Upgrade To The OTCQB Market

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH), a Dallas-based Hemp mid-stream company, announced today that it has been approved to upgrade its common stock on the OTCQB. Trading on the OTCQB is effective today, Friday, March 19, 2021.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc., said, “We are pleased to announce the upgrade of our shares to the OTCQB and would like to thank our valued shareholders for their commitment and support throughout this recent achievement. We believe that commencement of this milestone will further elevate Generation Hemp’s profile within the investment community and significantly enhance the future liquidity of our stock. At the same time, we further believe that trading on the OTCQB will broaden our company’s shareholder base among retail and select institutional investors. This accomplishment, however, is not the end of our journey, but rather, we believe the beginning, as it paves the way for our eventual uplisting to either a NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange listing.”

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (if a U.S. reporting company), pass a minimum bid price test and other initial requirements, and, on an annual basis, undergo company verification and management certification process.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “proposes,” “should,” “likely” or similar expressions, indicates a forward-looking statement. These statements and all the projections in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward- looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the company’s future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive.



Disclaimer

