Ameriprise Financial Achieves Brandon Hall Group Organizational Excellence Certification for Learning and Development

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that it earned a Gold Organizational Excellence Certification for Learning and Development from the research and advisory company Brandon Hall Group. The designation is the top level of achievement from Brandon Hall Group and is given to a small number of companies for their best-in-class Learning and Development departments.

“We’re extremely proud that Ameriprise has been recognized as an industry leader for our robust learning and development programs,” said Neal Maglaque, President of Advice & Wealth Management Business Development and Chief Operating Officer at Ameriprise Financial. “Providing our financial advisors and staff with exceptional tools, experiences and opportunities to develop professionally is critical to our ability to serve clients well. This certification reflects our commitment to creating a supportive, client-focused culture where everyone can reach their full potential and build rewarding careers.”

Ameriprise earned the Organizational Excellence designation following a rigorous certification process. To qualify for the process a company must be the recipient of at least one award in the Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Award Program, which honors organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, processes, systems, and tools with measurable results. In 2020, Ameriprise received the following recognition from Brandon Hall Group:

  • Gold Excellence in Learning for enhancing its learning strategy.
  • Gold Excellence in Sales Performance for its Associate Financial Advisors Development Program, which provides intensive training and development for the next generation of advisors.
  • Silver Excellence in Learning for its learning technology platform for advisors, field leaders and staff.

The learning and development program at Ameriprise provides advisors and their staff robust learning opportunities designed to help them grow professionally, operate optimally and serve their clients well. Among the focus areas of the program include client service, technology, practice management, and leadership development. Diversity and inclusion learning solutions are also available to advisors and staff to help them lead inclusively.

For more information about learning and development at Ameriprise visit www.ameriprise.com/careers and for more about the award visit http://www.brandonhall.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.



