 

Carvana Shares 2020 Online Car Buying Insights and Trends in New Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the second largest used auto retailer in the U.S. and leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has released its second annual online car buying report. After an unprecedented year that saw record e-commerce adoption across the board, Carvana examined hundreds of thousands of purchases and millions of site visits to identify insights that made online car buying one of the hottest trends in the U.S. last year. Hindsight is 20/20, as they say, so Carvana unpacked last year’s data to find out what is driving shoppers into 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005097/en/

Carvana's Online Car Buyer Report for 2020 highlights the most compelling trends and statistics from the year that automotive e-commerce took off—from sales metrics to electric vehicle adoption, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Carvana's Online Car Buyer Report for 2020 highlights the most compelling trends and statistics from the year that automotive e-commerce took off—from sales metrics to electric vehicle adoption, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Car buyers have been waiting for a safe, transparent, and effective way to purchase vehicles online, and the events of 2020 only helped accelerate the growth that we were already generating,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’ve examined the data from more than 244,000 purchases last year, showing some remarkable trends in online car buying, and how we’re positioned for more and more consumers choosing to buy their next car online.”

Highlights from the 2020 report include upticks in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and growing demand for Teslas in particular. On average, Teslas sell just 37 days after acquisition—about half of the time of other vehicles in Carvana’s inventory. The report also covers last year’s most popular purchases, which include the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda Civic and Accord, Nissan Rogue, and the Ford F-150. On the whole, online car buyers are getting faster: one Carvana vehicle was live on the site for just one minute before the vehicle was locked for purchase; compared to the average four hours one might spend at the dealership.

Additional insights and the full 2020 Online Car Buyer Report can be found at: bit.ly/carbuyerreport

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carvana Shares 2020 Online Car Buying Insights and Trends in New Report Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the second largest used auto retailer in the U.S. and leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has released its second annual online car buying report. After an unprecedented year that saw record e-commerce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Groupe Renault, Veolia & Solvay Join Forces to Recycle End-of-life EV Battery Metals in a Closed ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
The Hartford Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Proposal
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Carvana Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
24.02.21
Carvana Ups the Ante on New Car Vending Machine With Las Vegas Twist
22.02.21
Carvana Unveils NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paint Scheme for No. 48 Honda
18.02.21
Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference