Adara Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 24, 2021

Adara Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: ADRA.U) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing March 24, 2021, holders of the 11,500,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) under the symbols “ADRA” and “ADRA WS”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE American under the symbol “ADRA.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The Company’s sponsor, Adara Sponsor LLC, is led by cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) and Blystone & Donaldson, LLC.

The Company is led by its Chairman, Thomas Finke (former Chairman and CEO of Barings LLC), its CEO and director, Martin A. Sumichrast (Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.), and its director, W. Tom Donaldson (founder of Blystone & Donaldson). In addition to Messrs. Finke, Sumichrast and Donaldson, the Company’s Board of Directors also includes Frank Quintero, Dylan Glenn and Beatriz Acevedo-Greiff.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the consumer products and related industries.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager.

