Partners Value Split Corp. Announces $100,000,000 Public Offering of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 12

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell 4,000,000 Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 12 (the "Series 12 Preferred Shares") to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. on a bought deal basis.



The Series 12 Preferred Shares will be issued at a price of $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100,000,000. The Series 12 Preferred Shares will carry a fixed coupon of 4.40% and will have a final maturity of February 29, 2028. The Series 12 Preferred Shares are expected to receive a provisional rating of Pfd-2 (low) from DBRS Limited. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to partially fund the redemption of the Company’s Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 7.