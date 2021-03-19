Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations

The Securities Commission

On November 26, 2018, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), issued a temporary order (the “Order”) and Notice of Hearing (the “Notice of Hearing”) which made allegations against 11 issuers and 51 other individuals and companies for events that transpired between the months of February 2018, and August 2018. Abattis was named in Order and the Notice of Hearing, but the Company’s officers and directors were not. On January 16, 2019, the BCSC Panel revised the Order and Abattis was removed from it .

After the announcement of the Order and the Notice of Hearing, further investigations were launched related to their respective allegations. The Company, its Board of Directors (“Board”) and Management fully cooperated with the BCSC staff and provided comprehensive responses to each inquiry. The Company also formed a special committee which was made up of a majority of independent directors to investigate the allegations made in the Notice of Hearing. The Company engaged additional legal counsel, separate from its corporate counsel, to directly address the allegations made by the BCSC. There have been no further actions taken by the BCSC of which the Company is aware with respect to the allegations in the Notice of Hearing since late April of 2019.

The Cease Trade Order

As a result of the increased scrutiny on the Company from the Order and the Notice of Hearing, its auditor refused to sign off on the Company’s financial statements. This led to the Company being subjected to a cease trade order (the “CTO”) on February 4, 2019 by the BCSC due to the Company’s inability to file its year-end financial statements within the 120-day deadline required under NI 51-102.

Proposed Class Action Lawsuit

On July 11, 2019, two investors (Michael Tietz and Duane Loewen, together the “Plaintiffs”) launched a proposed Class Action Lawsuit (the “Class Action Lawsuit”) which named the Company, its CEO and former CFO. The Plaintiff’s lawyers filed a Notice of Civil Claim against all of the issuers, some of their management and the individuals and other entities named in the November 26, 2018 Order and Notice of Hearing.