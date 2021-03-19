Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Completes Merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of OCSL, said, “We are delighted to have completed this merger, which we believe represents an important step in our plan to further enhance shareholder value. With this combination, we gain greater scale, portfolio diversity and financial flexibility while maintaining our strategy to invest in opportunities that align with Oaktree’s value-driven investment style.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“OCSL”) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (“OCSI”), with OCSL as the surviving company. Based on December 31, 2020 financial information, the combined company has more than $2.2 billion of assets on a pro forma basis.

In connection with the merger, former OCSI stockholders will receive 1.3371 shares of OCSL for each share of OCSI based on the final exchange ratio, subject to payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares. As a result of the merger, legacy OCSL stockholders and former OCSI stockholders own approximately 78.2% and 21.8%, respectively, of the combined company at closing.

In addition, in connection with the closing of the merger, and as previously announced, OCSL and Oaktree Fund Advisers, LLC (“Oaktree”) amended the existing investment advisory agreement to provide that Oaktree will waive $750,000 of base management fees payable to it under the Investment Advisory Agreement in each of the eight quarters immediately following the closing of the transaction (for an aggregate waiver of $6.0 million of base management fees).

Prior to the closing of the merger, OCSI’s Board of Directors determined that the amount of the previously announced contingent special distribution will be $0.10 per share, payable on or about today to OCSI stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021 who held their shares through today.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, served as financial advisor and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP served as the legal counsel to the special committee of OCSL. Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. served as financial advisor and Dechert LLP served as the legal counsel to the special committee of OCSI. Proskauer Rose LLP served as the legal counsel to OCSL, OCSI and Oaktree.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit OCSL’s website at www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.