 

Kamux Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 14:19  |  37   |   |   

Kamux Corporation  Stock exchange release  March 19, 2021  at 15:00 (EET)

HELSINKI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published today. The Annual Report consists of the Annual Review, the Board of Director's Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report 2020.

For the first time, Kamux publishes the Finnish language version of the Annual Review in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a PDF file. A XHTML file is attached to the Finnish language version of this release. The Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release as PDF files. The materials are also available on www.kamux.com.

Kamux Corporation

For further information, please contact:
Satu Otala, Communications Director
Tel. +358 400 629 337
ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation-s-annual-report-2020-has-been-published,c3310769

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17647/3310769/1389966.pdf

KAMUX_Annual report 2020.pdf

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17647/3310769/b6afa6cfa7b26ebf.pdf

KAMUX Remuneration report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17647/3310769/a37fa72bd3288255.pdf

KAMUX Corporate governance statement 2020

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kamux Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published Kamux Corporation  Stock exchange release  March 19, 2021  at 15:00 (EET) HELSINKI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kamux Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published today. The Annual Report consists of the Annual Review, the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
﻿ApiJect Systems, Corp., Announces Appointment of Global Branding Leader, Craig Cohon as Chief ...
EQT Private Equity to sell DESOTEC to Blackstone
Crowell & Moring and Kibbe & Orbe to Join Forces
UnionPay Acceptance Network Expands to 180 Countries and Regions
Alligator Bioscience appoints Søren Bregenholt as new CEO
Kanazawa University research: Faster and less-invasive atomic force microscopy for visualizing biomolecular systems
6G Communication Myths, Explored by IDTechEx
Shueisha Inc. initiates the SHUEISHA MANGA-ART HERITAGE project to make manga art available around ...
Global Survey Finds Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises Feel Challenged by Uncertainties, but Remain ...
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
McKinsey Research Confirms Omnichannel is the Leading Approach to B2B Sales; Effectiveness Jumps ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA