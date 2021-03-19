 

Vox Confirms Pricing of C$15 Million Overnight Marketed Public Offering and Provides 2021 Deal Flow Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION
IN THE UNITED STATES

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (“Vox” or the “Company”), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, confirms today the pricing of its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$3.00 per Unit. The Company expects to enter into an underwriting agreement with BMO Capital Markets and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters will agree to purchase 5,000,000 Units from the Company for total gross proceeds of C$15 million.

Each Unit will be comprised of one ordinary share of the Company (a “Share”) and one half of one ordinary share purchase warrant of the Company (each full ordinary share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of C$4.50 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

In consideration for its services to be provided in connection with the Offering, the Underwriters will receive, on the closing of the Offering, a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2021 and will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company will grant the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units offered in the proposed Offering on the same terms and conditions (the “Over-Allotment Option”). The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to purchase Shares, Warrants, or Units as determined by the Underwriters.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to support continued growth of the Company’s portfolio of assets and for general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated October 2, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Units will not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to Rule 144A or in such other manner as to not require registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”).

