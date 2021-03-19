 

GCC Receives Investment Grade by S&P Global Ratings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 14:14  |  32   |   |   

Credit Rating Was Upgraded to BBB-

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., or GCC, (BMV: GCC*, or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has raised the Company's long-term credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. S&P also upgraded GCC's US$260 million senior notes due 2024 to 'BBB-' from ‘BB+’, both with a stable outlook and reaching investment grade rating.

The upgrades reflect GCC’s prospects to continue to strengthen its financial and business position over the next years.

S&P’s report cites the following major drivers in GCC’s rating upgrade:

  • Steady operating and financial performance
  • Effective business strategy and improved balance sheet
  • Leading position in the U.S. and Mexico
  • Ensured continuity in operations, posted improved EBITDA margins and strong cash generation despite a challenging environment in 2020

Today’s upgrades also reflect S&P’s expectations that GCC will continue with its disciplined strategy and prudent financial policy, strengthening its position in its key markets without major effects to its leverage metrics.

Last month, Fitch Ratings also raised GCC’s local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch also upgraded GCC's US$260 million senior notes due 2024 to 'BBB-' from ‘BB+’, both with a stable outlook and reaching investment grade rating.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Ricardo Martinez

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCC Receives Investment Grade by S&P Global Ratings Credit Rating Was Upgraded to BBB-CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., or GCC, (BMV: GCC*, or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin