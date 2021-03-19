Plug Power recently announced that it will “restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020” due to “errors in accounting.” This announcement raises serious questions as to whether Plug Power has issued false or misleading statements to investors and whether Plug Power’s officers and directors have adequately discharged their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders. Indeed, a recently filed Federal securities class action alleges that Plug Power’s officers and directors made materially misleading statements to investors regarding Plug Power’s business and its internal controls over financial reporting.

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) (“Plug Power” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by Plug Power’s senior officers and board of directors. If you are a shareholder of Plug Power who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Plug Power’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “Plug Power’s recent announcements regarding its financial reporting raise potential concern for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether the officers and directors have breached their duties to Plug Power and its stockholders.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005329/en/