 

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Partners with Project Token and the UCF Blockchain Innovation Lab to Create NFTs for the Esports and Gaming Industry

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique units of data secured on a blockchain digital ledger, and can represent creative works such as video, audio, and art.

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has partnered with Project Tokan and the University of Central Florida (“UCF”) Blockchain Innovation Lab to create, mint, and sell NFTs.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “Through an introduction from a mutual board member, we have secured an excellent partner to jumpstart our future in NFTs. I see a huge opportunity for the minting of NFTs as a digital form of merchandise for esports fans, and the use of blockchain in general to create a more secure and efficient infrastructure for the global esports and gaming industries.”

Caesar Medel, CEO of the Blockchain Innovation Lab said “With the growing popularity of esports and gaming, NFT’s are an excellent way to engage fans and capture a new global market. Blockchain is one of the most innovational technologies of our generation and has become the definition of trust in the digital realm. Through the use of blockchain technologies, Project Token will take Simplicity Esports, and all of its subsidiaries, including Flamengo Esports into the future with expansion into markets beyond the U.S. and Brazil.”

Corey Lanzing, CEO of Project Token, said ”We couldn’t be more thrilled to enter a space shared with the likes of NBA Top Shop and others. We are looking forward to launching this collection with a leader in esports and gaming, in the coming months.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 12 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586




