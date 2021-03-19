 

DOVRE GROUP’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 PUBLISHED

Dovre Group Plc                          Stock Exchange Release                                        March 19, 2021 at 3.30 pm

DOVRE GROUP’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 PUBLISHED

Dovre Group Plc’s Annual Report 2020 has been published. The Annual Report is attached to this release and it is also available online at www.dovregroup.com -> Investors. The Annual Report includes review of the CEO, report of the Board of Directors, non-financial statements, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, auditor’s report, and corporate governance statement.

For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and in the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website: www.dovregroup.com.

