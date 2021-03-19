Seven UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Market named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

“It is truly gratifying to see our advisors recognized for their long-standing dedication to serving clients,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate each of them for this accomplishment.”

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that seven Private Wealth Advisors within the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2021.

UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Management market named to the list are:

With an average industry tenure of 30 years, this year’s Top 1,200 advisors and their teams typically serve 750 households, with an average of $14 million to invest. They each manage about $3 billion in client assets and have an average client-retention rate of 98.4%.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

