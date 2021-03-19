 

Seven UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Market named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 14:53  |  19   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that seven Private Wealth Advisors within the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2021.

“It is truly gratifying to see our advisors recognized for their long-standing dedication to serving clients,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate each of them for this accomplishment.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 13,12€
Hebel 8,19
Ask 1,52
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,46€
Hebel 7,83
Ask 1,62
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Management market named to the list are:

Boston:

William J. Sullivan

Newport, RI:

James Hilton

Stamford, CT:

William C. Gourd

Teresa Jacobsen

Thomas Mantione

Washington, DC:

William B. Finnerty

Gregory H. Marcus

 

With an average industry tenure of 30 years, this year’s Top 1,200 advisors and their teams typically serve 750 households, with an average of $14 million to invest. They each manage about $3 billion in client assets and have an average client-retention rate of 98.4%.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seven UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Market named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that seven Private Wealth Advisors within the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2021. “It is truly gratifying to see …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
The Hartford Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Proposal
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
$750 Million Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Kenwood, Ohio
16.03.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UBS AG auf 'Outperform'
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
10.03.21
UBS Advisors Gerry Bandini and David Chodosch Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List
10.03.21
Update: IPO | Vantage Towers | Bald fällt der Startschuss
09.03.21
UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 8 April 2021
08.03.21
Prozess um Milliardenstrafe für Schweizer UBS begonnen
08.03.21
UBS declares coupon payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
05.03.21
Aktien Europa: Steigende Anleihezinsen belasten weiter
05.03.21
UBS publishes Annual Report 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
50
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden