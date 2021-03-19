EANS-Other capital market information Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act
SALE OF TREASURY SHARES
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN
OILFIELD EQUIPMENT
Aktiengesellschaft
Announcement of a resolution for the sale of treasury shares
In compliance with the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 23
April 2020, the Executive Board of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT
Aktiengesellschaft ("SBO") with its seat in Ternitz has decided, to make use of
the authorization to sell treasury shares. Accordingly, treasury shares can be
sold in a different way than via the stock exchange or a public offer.
The announcement of the intended sale of treasury shares, based on the above
mentioned resolution by the Executive Board of SBO, is made pursuant to Sec 4
and 5 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive).
All transactions carried out in course of such sale of treasury shares will be
published on the website at www.sbo.at/buyback [http://www.sbo.at/buyback].
The present announcement represents no offer for the acquisition of SBO shares
whatsoever.
1.Date of resolution by the Annual General Meeting:
23 April 2020
2.Date and type of disclosure of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting:
On 23 April 2020 pursuant to Sec 2 and 3 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian
Publication Directive) in connection with Sec 119 (7) BoerseG (Austrian Stock
Exchange Act) via an information system with European-wide dissemination and on
the SBO website (www.sbo.at [http://]).
3.Begin and expected duration of the sale of treasury shares:
From 26 March 2021 to 1 April 2021
4.Share category:
Common bearer shares with a par-value of each EUR 1,00 (ISIN: AT0000946652).
5.Intended volume of treasury shares to be sold, each in proportion to the
entire share capital:
6,000 shares representing 0.0375 % of the share capital. Allocation of shares in
course of a long-term remuneration program in an over-the-counter transaction.
6.Highest and lowest value per share to be received:
None, because allocation in course of a long-term remuneration program.
7.Type and purpose of the sale of treasury shares:
The treasury shares are allocated in course of a long-term remuneration program.
8.Possible effects of the share reacquisition program on the admission of the
Company shares to official trading on the stock exchange:
None
9.Amount and allocation of share options to be granted or which have already
been granted to employees, senior managers and individual board members:
None. Neither the Company nor its affiliated companies currently have a share
option program in place in the sense of Sec 65 (1b) last sentence AktG (Austrian
Stock Corporation Act).
Ternitz, on 19 March 2021
The Executive Board
Further inquiry note:
Andreas Böcskör, Corporate Communications
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Phone: +43 2630 315 ext 252
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51954/4868558
OTS: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
ISIN: AT0000946652
