SALE OF TREASURY SHARES



SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN

OILFIELD EQUIPMENT

Aktiengesellschaft



Announcement of a resolution for the sale of treasury shares



In compliance with the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 23

April 2020, the Executive Board of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT

Aktiengesellschaft ("SBO") with its seat in Ternitz has decided, to make use of

the authorization to sell treasury shares. Accordingly, treasury shares can be

sold in a different way than via the stock exchange or a public offer.



The announcement of the intended sale of treasury shares, based on the above

mentioned resolution by the Executive Board of SBO, is made pursuant to Sec 4

and 5 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive).



All transactions carried out in course of such sale of treasury shares will be

published on the website at www.sbo.at/buyback [http://www.sbo.at/buyback].



The present announcement represents no offer for the acquisition of SBO shares

whatsoever.



1.Date of resolution by the Annual General Meeting:

23 April 2020



2.Date and type of disclosure of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting:

On 23 April 2020 pursuant to Sec 2 and 3 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian

Publication Directive) in connection with Sec 119 (7) BoerseG (Austrian Stock

Exchange Act) via an information system with European-wide dissemination and on

the SBO website (www.sbo.at [http://]).



3.Begin and expected duration of the sale of treasury shares:

From 26 March 2021 to 1 April 2021



4.Share category:

Common bearer shares with a par-value of each EUR 1,00 (ISIN: AT0000946652).



5.Intended volume of treasury shares to be sold, each in proportion to the

entire share capital:

6,000 shares representing 0.0375 % of the share capital. Allocation of shares in

course of a long-term remuneration program in an over-the-counter transaction.



6.Highest and lowest value per share to be received:

None, because allocation in course of a long-term remuneration program.



7.Type and purpose of the sale of treasury shares:

The treasury shares are allocated in course of a long-term remuneration program.



8.Possible effects of the share reacquisition program on the admission of the

Company shares to official trading on the stock exchange:

None



9.Amount and allocation of share options to be granted or which have already

been granted to employees, senior managers and individual board members:

None. Neither the Company nor its affiliated companies currently have a share

option program in place in the sense of Sec 65 (1b) last sentence AktG (Austrian

Stock Corporation Act).







Ternitz, on 19 March 2021

The Executive Board







Further inquiry note:

Andreas Böcskör, Corporate Communications

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Phone: +43 2630 315 ext 252

E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at





issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Hauptstrasse 2

A-2630 Ternitz

phone: 02630/315110

FAX: 02630/315101

mail: sboe@sbo.co.at

WWW: http://www.sbo.at

ISIN: AT0000946652

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51954/4868558

OTS: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

ISIN: AT0000946652





