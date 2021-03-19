 

State Street Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Ann Fogarty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 15:15  |  52   |   |   

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the appointment of Ann Fogarty to executive vice president and deputy head of Global Delivery with responsibility for State Street’s custody, middle office, transfer agency and client service operations. Fogarty will report to Liz Nolan, executive vice president and head of Global Delivery. She will also join State Street’s Management Committee.

Fogarty joins from BNY Mellon where she was most recently Executive Committee member responsible for leading the Global Operations organization and supporting every stage of the client investment lifecycle and overseeing a team of more than 20,000. She held a variety of senior positions since joining BNY Mellon in 1988, including head of EMEA Investment operations and managing director leading the provision of fund accounting, transfer agency and middle office services to mutual, ETF and alternative fund clients.

“Ann brings significant global operations expertise across all ranges of complex fund structures and jurisdictions,” said Nolan. “She has a keen understanding of the needs of our clients and her depth and breadth of capabilities, particularly in the custody and fund administration space, will help us continue to scale our operating model while providing our clients with continued high quality service and delivery.”

Fogarty has extensive experience in leading global, cross-business initiatives across all aspects of the trading lifecycle. She also has broad experience with the global regulatory environment having managed teams and projects across EMEA, Latin America and the APAC region.

“I look forward to this next chapter of my career and working with the global teams and clients to continue to build on the strong foundation of innovation and service excellence that State Street has established,” said Fogarty.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3482412.1.1.GBL.RTL

State Street Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Ann Fogarty State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the appointment of Ann Fogarty to executive vice president and deputy head of Global Delivery with responsibility for State Street’s custody, middle office, transfer agency and client service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Alcoa Announces Multi-Year Repowering for Australia’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in State of ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Consolidated Financial Results Including a 49% Increase in Adjusted ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast
10.03.21
State Street Announces Expansion of its Fund Connect ETF Digital Platform
08.03.21
State Street ESG Solutions Provides Risk Analytics Enabling Climate-related Risk Disclosures and Reporting
05.03.21
State Street Elects Julio Portalatin and John Rhea to Its Board of Directors
04.03.21
Minority Business Enterprises Underwrite the Majority of State Street 2031 Senior Subordinated Offering
03.03.21
State Street Introduces New Peer-to-Peer Repo Financing Marketplace for the Buy-Side
02.03.21
State Street Named Fund Administrator and Transfer Agent for VanEck’s Bitcoin Trust ETF
01.03.21
State Street Completes First Trade with ICE Clear U.S. as a FICC Sponsored Member
26.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
18.02.21
State Street Corporation Declares First-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock