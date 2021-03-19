 

Martela Corporation's Board of Directors Organizational Meeting

The Board of Directors elected by Martela Corporation's Annual General Meeting had its organizational meeting after the Annual General Meeting and elected from among its members Johan Mild as the Chairman and Katarina Mellström as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Johan Mild was elected as the Chairman and Jan Mattson and Katarina Mellström were elected as the members of the HR and Compensation Committee. Anni Vepsäläinen was elected as the Chairman and Minna Andersson and Eero Martela as members of the Audit Committee. 

The Board has evaluated the independence of its members according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and determined that Minna Andersson, Eero Martela, Jan Mattsson, Katarina Mellström, Johan Mild and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company and that Jan Mattson, Katarina Mellström, Johan Mild and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company's largest shareholders.

In Helsinki, March 18, 2021

Martela Borad of Directors


Artti Aurasmaa, CEO

For more information, please contact Artti Aurasmaa, CEO, tel. +358 45 186 1775

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main news media

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.




15:00 Uhr
Annual General Meeting Resolutions of Martela Corporation
10.03.21
Martela Corporation’s Annual Report 2020 is available
01.03.21
MARTELA’S CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCLUDED
25.02.21
Martela Renews Its Leadership Team
18.02.21
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Martela Corporation
18.02.21
Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions