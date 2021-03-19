Net asset value and Dividend declaration

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that as at 31 December 2020 the unaudited NAV of the Company was 97.0 pence per share.

The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 3.0p per share for the period ended 31 December 2020. The record date for the dividend is 16 April 2021 and the payment date is 30 April 2021. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

