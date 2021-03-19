Tauriga Sciences Inc. Enters into 6 Month Agreement with Coalition Technologies to Enhance its Search Engine Optimization Metrics

The Company is Focused on Both Increasing Tauri-Gum Brand Awareness and E-Commerce Revenue



NEW YORK, NY, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has entered into a 6 month agreement (the “Agreement”) with Coalition Technologies, to enhance its Search Engine Optimization (“SEO”) metrics. The Company’s goal is to both enhance the brand awareness of its flagship Tauri-Gum brand as well as increase its E-Commerce sales. Due to the more favorable macro-industry outlook, the Company believes that the timing is prudent – to allocate a % of its marketing budget on SEO services and strategies.

Additionally, the Company is confident that its existing infrastructures enable it to efficiently and effectively monetize any material future improvements to its SEO metrics. The Company also believes that its recent decision to increase the Tauri-Gum CBD & CBG infusion concentrations (25mg / per piece of chewing gum) will broaden its prospective E-Commerce customer base.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com