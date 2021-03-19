Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Thursday 18 March 2021:

- excluding income, 988.5p

- including income, 990.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 977.5p

- including income, 979.4p

