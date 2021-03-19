 

Middlesex Water Company to Invest $10.2 Million in Metuchen Water Infrastructure in 2021

ISELIN, N.J., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that beginning in April 2021, it will be investing $10.2 million to further modernize drinking water infrastructure in the Borough of Metuchen, NJ. Under this infrastructure replacement activity known as RENEW 2021, Middlesex Water Company intends to replace 24,800 linear feet of water main, as well as service lines, valves and fire hydrants. This work is being performed to improve fire flows and overall service quality.

Metuchen streets expected to be included in the project work area are: Applewood Court, Aylin Street, Bell Avenue, Central Avenue, Christol Street, Cummings Court, East Chestnut Avenue, Forrest Street, Leonard Street, Liberty Street, Linden Avenue, Maple Avenue, Miller Drive, Mulberry Lane, Norcross Avenue, Oak Avenue, Turner Court, Van Buren Avenue, Victory Court, Victory Street, Willow Road, Woodwild Terrace. More specific details related to the project scope can be found at www.waterfortomorrowmwc.com/renew

As part of the project, MWC will also be installing exterior below ground meter pits to eventually house water meters at each customer’s premise. The company’s long term plan is to relocate meters from inside the home to exterior meter pits for greater customer convenience and safety. The actual relocation of the meter will occur when the customer’s meter is regularly scheduled for testing.

RENEW is part of Middlesex Water’s overall Water for Tomorrow Program, which consists of approximately $295 million in various projects planned through 2022 which are designed to strengthen the Company’s water distribution infrastructure in New Jersey for continued service reliability, resiliency and water quality. Other Water for Tomorrow projects include a large diameter transmission main through parts of Edison and Metuchen, New Jersey, which was completed in 2020, and the conversion to ozone disinfection at the Company’s largest New Jersey treatment plant, which is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021.

Customers affected by RENEW can expect to be without water service for a period of 2-3 hours as their water service line is transferred from the old water main to the new main. Middlesex Water will always strive to minimize any inconvenience on residents. MWC and its contractors continue to follow state and local COVID-19 related precautions in its operations. For the safety of our crews and customers, entrance to customer’s premises will not be required to perform these upgrades at this time.

RENEW 2021 in Metuchen is expected to take 6-9 months to complete for base work with road restoration to follow at a later date. While the Company makes every effort to minimize the impact of our work on traffic, residents may observe some traffic disruption as the roadway is trenched to accommodate the installation of a new water main. There will also be excavations when the service lines are connected to the new mains. This will impact traffic flow, but on a smaller scale. Affected customers will receive additional details about the project in advance of the temporary service interruption. Residents can expect unimpeded access to their homes as crews work to replace and install the new mains, water service lines and meter pits.

Customers can find out more about the RENEW 2021 Program by visiting www.waterfortomorrowmwc.com/renew and reviewing the Frequently Asked Questions and Contact Info area or by calling Middlesex Water at 800-549-3802.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs
Middlesex Water Company
485C Route 1 South
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 638-7549
bsohler@middlesexwater.com


