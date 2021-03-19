Batter & Breader Premixes Market worth $3.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & Flakes and Flour & Starch), and Region Global Forecast to 2026 ", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing inclination towards low-carb gluten free products.

Adhesion batter, by batter type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for batter & breader premixes, by batter type, has been segmented into adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter, customized batter.

Adhesion is mainly the physical and chemical bonding of the coating material with itself as well as with the food product. Due to this, the adhesion batter binds the outer layers of coating to the food product by creating a cohesive layer between them. It aids in controlling the pick-up of breading, which reduces crumb fall-off and prevents surface voids.

The meat segment, by batter application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the Batter & breader premixes during the forecast period

The global demand for batter premixes is observed to be growing significantly in a number of meat applications. There is an increasingly high popularity of products such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel that utilizes batter premixes for coating and taste enhancement. Breader and batter premixes provide flavor, texture, and color to meat such as pork and chicken products as well as improve the overall cooking process. Due to such functional advantages, the popularity of such products is increasing among the consumers in major economies, including US, Canada, and the UK.