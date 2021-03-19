 

Batter & Breader Premixes Market worth $3.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & Flakes and Flour & Starch), and Region Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing inclination towards low-carb gluten free products.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10807786

Adhesion batter, by batter type,  is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for batter & breader premixes, by batter type, has been segmented into  adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter, customized batter.

Adhesion is mainly the physical and chemical bonding of the coating material with itself as well as with the food product. Due to this, the adhesion batter binds the outer layers of coating to the food product by creating a cohesive layer between them. It aids in controlling the pick-up of breading, which reduces crumb fall-off and prevents surface voids.

The meat segment, by batter application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the Batter & breader premixes during the forecast period

The global demand for batter premixes is observed to be growing significantly in a number of meat applications. There is an increasingly high popularity of products such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel that utilizes batter premixes for coating and taste enhancement. Breader and batter premixes provide flavor, texture, and color to meat such as pork and chicken products as well as improve the overall cooking process. Due to such functional advantages, the popularity of such products is increasing among the consumers in major economies, including US, Canada, and the UK.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Batter & Breader Premixes Market worth $3.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Batter & Breader Premixes Market by Application (Meat, Seafood, and Vegetables), Batter Type (Adhesion, Tempura, Beer, Thick, and Customized), Breader Type (Crumbs & …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
﻿ApiJect Systems, Corp., Announces Appointment of Global Branding Leader, Craig Cohon as Chief ...
Crowell & Moring and Kibbe & Orbe to Join Forces
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
UnionPay Acceptance Network Expands to 180 Countries and Regions
Alligator Bioscience appoints Søren Bregenholt as new CEO
Kanazawa University research: Faster and less-invasive atomic force microscopy for visualizing biomolecular systems
6G Communication Myths, Explored by IDTechEx
Shueisha Inc. initiates the SHUEISHA MANGA-ART HERITAGE project to make manga art available around ...
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA