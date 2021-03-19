 

DGAP-DD Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.03.2021, 15:31  |  25   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2021 / 15:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Yelamate Mallikarjuna
Last name(s): Rao

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

b) LEI
391200ECRPJ3SWQJUM30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.3430 EUR 49788.7500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.3430 EUR 49788.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

65073  19.03.2021 



Telefonica Deutschland Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.03.2021 / 15:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Haupt-Trikotsponsor von Manchester United
exceet Group SCA: Financial Results 2020_Media Release
DGAP-News: Baader Bank auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to Become New Principal Shirt Partner of Manchester United Football Club
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE veräußert Tochterunternehmen e-Spirit AG an CrownPeak Technology Inc. / Strategische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One veräußert gesamtes Seecontainer-Portfolio und konzentriert sich auf Rail-Geschäft / ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia-led joint venture wins contract to build northern access shaft on the Gotthard
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Starke Performance im Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7,4 %
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:31 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
08:57 Uhr
BARCLAYS belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Overweight'
05:30 Uhr
Oppositionsparteien warnen vor Verzögerungen bei Mobilfunkausbau
18.03.21
Umfrage: Jeder Dritte hat zu Hause fast täglich Internetprobleme
12.03.21
EU-Kommission stellt Verfahren gegen Telefónica ein
12.03.21
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU-Kommission stellt Verfahren bezüglich 4G-Vorleistungsangebote von Telefónica Deutschland ein (deutsch)
12.03.21
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU-Kommission stellt Verfahren bezüglich 4G-Vorleistungsangebote von Telefónica Deutschland ein
12.03.21
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission has closed proceedings with regards to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G wholesale offers
10.03.21
Update: IPO | Vantage Towers | Bald fällt der Startschuss
03.03.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:52 Uhr
682
Telefonica Deutschland Dividende 2014 (Hv)