 

The Clash Between Flora and Undead Is Now on Nintendo Switch With Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

Time to kick some grass! PopCap Vancouver, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today launched Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch, bringing Neighborville’s clash between flora and undead in this zany shooter to even more players. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition features all characters and content from the PlayStation, Xbox and PC standard editions, as well as 12 prize maps and post-launch content, directly through offline or online play. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition is the first EA title to take advantage of the Frostbite engine’s capabilities on Nintendo Switch -- optimizing the visual and audio experience specifically for the platform. The Frostbite engine has also been updated to support Nintendo Switch-specific features like motion controls and touch screen input, creating a completely seamless experience whether in TV Mode, Handheld Mode and Tabletop Mode.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our fans have been asking for a Plants vs. Zombies game on the Nintendo Switch and we’re happy we’re able to finally deliver that to them with the Complete Edition,” said Melvin Teo, Producer at PopCap Vancouver. "The updates we’ve made to the game and controls makes for a great experience and now Nintendo players can join in on the fun, quirky and humorous gameplay, whether they’re on the go or connected to a big screen. We guarantee that the battle between flora and undead will keep them engaged for hours.”

In Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition, players embark on eccentric missions to defeat epic bosses, collect impressive medals and unlock dangerously superb outfits. Additionally, players can access all 23 fully customizable characters, including a Team Play class for each faction, and all cosmetic items released – now available as in-game unlockables, without any premium store or currency. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition players can play offline, or vanish opponents, blast gnome bombs and bounce on pink ooze with three friends or in an 8v8 multiplayer session, using the Nintendo Switch motion controls for aiming, with a full range of settings to customize to their playstyle.

Co-developed by PopCap Vancouver and QLOC S.A., Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition is now available for $39.99 on Nintendo Switch. To watch the newest launch trailer, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_0_NmCdP-g

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies.

More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA, John Madden, and the NFL are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

Wertpapier


