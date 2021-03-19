Staples Solutions intends to sell its remaining business units in Portugal, the Benelux and Finland
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Staples Solutions B.V. (https://www.staples.eu/)
earlier today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its
business units in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria and Poland. This
follows announcements earlier this year that the company has divested its UK
Distribution Center business, and sold its International Contracts business.
In the coming months, Staples Solutions intends to also divest its remaining
business units in Portugal, the Benelux and Finland. The company has engaged a
number of interested parties to that effect.
Dolph Westerbos, Chief Executive Officer at Staples Solutions, expanded on the
group's journey since 2017 when Staples Inc sold its European business to create
the standalone company. "Staples Solutions has undergone a radical
transformation in just a few years. We changed from a centrally-driven
functional organization into a local country-based structure to better serve our
customers. We simplified our business by focusing on contract B2B customers, and
divesting non-core units in the early years. We broadened our workspace
solutions so that the majority of our revenues now derive from higher margin
categories beyond traditional office supplies. We invested in customer service
and ecommerce, significantly improving our customers' experience. The relentless
hard work paid off by returning the company to profitability."
Westerbos continued: "We have created a better business and a strong
entrepreneurial culture, with the unfailing support of our shareholder Cerberus
at every step. With the successful completion of our transformation, now is the
right time for our shareholder to exit. I am pleased that we have secured strong
futures for our business units, and I am proud that our people and customers
will be an asset to the great strategic players they are joining."
About Staples Solutions
Staples Solutions is a leading provider of workplace products, services, and
solutions to small, mid-sized, and large businesses in Europe. Through our
integrated offering, Staples Solutions is the partner of choice to meet the
diverse needs of the workplace of today and tomorrow. You can learn more about
Staples Solutions at http://www.staples.eu/ .
