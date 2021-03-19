Staples Solutions intends to sell its remaining business units in Portugal, the Benelux and Finland

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Staples Solutions B.V. (https://www.staples.eu/)

earlier today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its

business units in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria and Poland. This

follows announcements earlier this year that the company has divested its UK

Distribution Center business, and sold its International Contracts business.



In the coming months, Staples Solutions intends to also divest its remaining

business units in Portugal, the Benelux and Finland. The company has engaged a

number of interested parties to that effect.





Dolph Westerbos, Chief Executive Officer at Staples Solutions, expanded on thegroup's journey since 2017 when Staples Inc sold its European business to createthe standalone company. "Staples Solutions has undergone a radicaltransformation in just a few years. We changed from a centrally-drivenfunctional organization into a local country-based structure to better serve ourcustomers. We simplified our business by focusing on contract B2B customers, anddivesting non-core units in the early years. We broadened our workspacesolutions so that the majority of our revenues now derive from higher margincategories beyond traditional office supplies. We invested in customer serviceand ecommerce, significantly improving our customers' experience. The relentlesshard work paid off by returning the company to profitability."Westerbos continued: "We have created a better business and a strongentrepreneurial culture, with the unfailing support of our shareholder Cerberusat every step. With the successful completion of our transformation, now is theright time for our shareholder to exit. I am pleased that we have secured strongfutures for our business units, and I am proud that our people and customerswill be an asset to the great strategic players they are joining."About Staples SolutionsStaples Solutions is a leading provider of workplace products, services, andsolutions to small, mid-sized, and large businesses in Europe. Through ourintegrated offering, Staples Solutions is the partner of choice to meet thediverse needs of the workplace of today and tomorrow. You can learn more aboutStaples Solutions at http://www.staples.eu/ .