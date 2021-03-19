Staples Solutions and Lyreco sign agreement to sell Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, German, Austrian and Polish business units

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Staples Solutions today announces that it has

entered into an agreement with Lyreco, a leading distributor of office products,

to sell Staples Solutions' business units in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany,

Austria and Poland, as well as its central support services (including IT,

eCommerce, Merchandising, Supply Chain Planning and Finance) primarily located

in Poland and The Netherlands. The intended sale is subject to completion of

certain employee consultation and regulatory procedures.



"I could not be more pleased that we found such a strong match with Lyreco, a

major player in our industry. Staples Solutions has been on a remarkable journey

after separating from its US parent more than four years ago. We put the

customer at the core of our decision making, we broadened our workspace

solutions, we localized and simplified our operations; returning to

profitability at the end of last year. We have become a better business, and

reached a natural point in our journey for this transaction. I know that our

people will continue to thrive and contribute to Lyreco's success," said Dolph

Westerbos, Chief Executive Officer at Staples Solutions.







we share the same Passion for our customers. I am very much looking forward to

welcoming them within our organization to put our common energy together to

deliver excellence. I am convinced that this intended acquisition will enable us

to provide an even better service to customers of both our companies," states

Greg Liénard, Chief Executive Officer at Lyreco.



About Staples Solutions



Staples Solutions is a leading provider of workplace products, services, and

solutions to small, mid-sized, and large businesses in Europe. Through our

integrated offering, Staples Solutions is the partner of choice to meet the

diverse needs of the workplace of today and tomorrow. You can learn more about

Staples Solutions at http://www.staples.eu/ .



About Lyreco Group



Lyreco, a privately owned company since 1926, is a distributor of workplace

products and services. The group directly operates in 25 countries in Europe and

Asia. Lyreco's 10.000 employees share a common mission: pioneers in delivering

sustainably what any workplace needs, so that its people can focus on what

matters most. You can learn more about Lyreco at Lyreco Group

(https://lyreco.com/group/)



