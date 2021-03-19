Staples Solutions and Lyreco sign agreement to sell Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, German, Austrian and Polish business units
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Staples Solutions today announces that it has
entered into an agreement with Lyreco, a leading distributor of office products,
to sell Staples Solutions' business units in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany,
Austria and Poland, as well as its central support services (including IT,
eCommerce, Merchandising, Supply Chain Planning and Finance) primarily located
in Poland and The Netherlands. The intended sale is subject to completion of
certain employee consultation and regulatory procedures.
"I could not be more pleased that we found such a strong match with Lyreco, a
major player in our industry. Staples Solutions has been on a remarkable journey
after separating from its US parent more than four years ago. We put the
customer at the core of our decision making, we broadened our workspace
solutions, we localized and simplified our operations; returning to
profitability at the end of last year. We have become a better business, and
reached a natural point in our journey for this transaction. I know that our
people will continue to thrive and contribute to Lyreco's success," said Dolph
Westerbos, Chief Executive Officer at Staples Solutions.
"The Staples Solution team is a highly recognized one within our industry, and
we share the same Passion for our customers. I am very much looking forward to
welcoming them within our organization to put our common energy together to
deliver excellence. I am convinced that this intended acquisition will enable us
to provide an even better service to customers of both our companies," states
Greg Liénard, Chief Executive Officer at Lyreco.
About Staples Solutions
Staples Solutions is a leading provider of workplace products, services, and
solutions to small, mid-sized, and large businesses in Europe. Through our
integrated offering, Staples Solutions is the partner of choice to meet the
diverse needs of the workplace of today and tomorrow. You can learn more about
Staples Solutions at http://www.staples.eu/ .
About Lyreco Group
Lyreco, a privately owned company since 1926, is a distributor of workplace
products and services. The group directly operates in 25 countries in Europe and
Asia. Lyreco's 10.000 employees share a common mission: pioneers in delivering
sustainably what any workplace needs, so that its people can focus on what
matters most. You can learn more about Lyreco at Lyreco Group
(https://lyreco.com/group/)
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459356/Staples_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459366/LYRECO_Logo.jpg
