Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to Host WrestleMania

Tickets for WrestleMania presented by SNICKERS are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.com. The two-night event will stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8 pm ET in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

A larger-than-life icon and a pop culture phenomenon, Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in WWE history. On January 23, 1984, “Hulkamania” was officially born when he defeated The Iron Sheik to become WWE Champion at Madison Square Garden. He headlined WrestleMania III, where he successfully defended the WWE Championship against Andre The Giant in front of a record 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome. Hogan went on to win six WWE Championships, starred in movies, television shows and became an idol to a vast legion of fans he dubbed “Hulkamaniacs.” He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 by Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, and this year will become a two-time Hall of Fame inductee as nWo, one of sports entertainment’s most notorious factions, is enshrined.

Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history and a former WWE Tag Team and 24/7 Champion. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.