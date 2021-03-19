 

Issue of supplementary prospectus

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

19 March 2021

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £25 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million (the “Offer”), in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years, has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to (i) the publication by the Company of its net asset value as at 12 March 2021 and (ii) the decision of the Board of the Company to increase, on account of investor demand, the size of the Offer from £35 million to £75 million.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company' website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
0203 935 3803


