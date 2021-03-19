Issue of supplementary prospectus

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £25 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million (the “Offer”), in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 tax years, has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to (i) the publication by the Company of its net asset value as at 12 March 2021 and (ii) the decision of the Board of the Company to increase, on account of investor demand, the size of the Offer from £35 million to £75 million.

