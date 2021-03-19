 

Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants

Company announcement – No. 14 / 2021

Zealand Pharma increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of employee warrants

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, March 19, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 27,645 divided into 27,645 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under several of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.

Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one new Zealand Pharma-share at a pre specified price, the exercise price, in specific predefined time periods before expiration. For a more detailed description of Zealand Pharma’s warrant programs, see the company’s Articles of Association, which are available on the website: www.zealandpharma.com.

The exercise price was DKK 135.30 per share for 3,770 of the new shares and DKK 142.45 per share for 23,875 of the new shares. The total proceeds to Zealand Pharma from the capital increase amount to DKK 3,911,074.75.

The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of the warrant holder's exercise notice. Each new share carries one vote at Zealand Pharma’s general meetings. Zealand Pharma has only one class of shares.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. Following registration of the new shares, the share capital of Zealand Pharma will be nominal DKK 43,428,192 divided into 43,428,192 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

The amendments to Zealand Pharma’s Articles of Association entailed by the share capital increase have been set out below. A full copy of the amended Articles of Association can be found at https://www.zealandpharma.com/ and registered today with the Danish Business Authority.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S 
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

