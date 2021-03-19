CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Bid procedure, 2021-03-25
|Bonds
|
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 192. SE0010133207. 2023-03-15
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1586, SE0003174838, 2022-09-21
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 515, SE0007278429, 2022-09-21
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5535, SE0013358413, 2025-09-17
|Bid date
|2021-03-25
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
192: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
1586: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK
146: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK
580: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK
515: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
2312: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
5535: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
192: 800 mln SEK per bid
1586: 2000 mln SEK per bid
146: 700 mln SEK per bid
580: 700 mln SEK per bid
515: 600 mln SEK per bid
2312: 200 mln SEK per bid
5535: 1000 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-03-29
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-03-19
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
