 

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

19.03.2021   

Specific terms for the Riksbank’s programme for credit in Swedish kronor to banks to support corporate lending (Specific UBF Terms)

Auction procedure on 26 March 2021

To participate in an auction procedure, the bidder must, no later than two (2) business days prior to the first Auction Day in which the bidder wishes to participate, register (via e-mail) their participation on a special registration form.


 
Auction Day 26 March 2021
Auction Time 10.30-11.00 hours (CET/CEST) on Auction Day
Offered Amount SEK 50 billion (total)
Maximum Permitted Bid Volume SEK 12.5 billion from an individual bidder (in total per Auction Day)
Settlement Date 30 March 2021
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume SEK 10 million per bid
Maximum Number of Bids per offered Repayment Date 1
Repayment Dates (offered maturities) 29 April 2022

28 April 2023 30

April 2024
Maximum Allocation 25 per cent of the Offered Amount
Allocation Time No later than 11.30 hours (CET/CEST) on Auction day
Base Period (to establish Base Lending Amount) 1 March 2020 - 28 February 2021
Evaluation Rounds (for calculation of any Additional Interest) Evaluation Round 1: April 2022 (for Credit with Repayment Date 29 April 2022. 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 1: 1 March 2021 – 28 February 2022 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 1: from 30 March 2021 up to and including 29 April 2022.

Evaluation Round 2: April 2023 (for Credit with Repayment Date 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 2: 1 March 2022 – 28 February 2023 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 2: from 29 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2023.

Evaluation Round 3: April 2024 (for Credit with Repayment Date 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 3: 1 March 2023 – 29 February 2024 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 3: from 28 April 2023 up to and including 30 April 2024.
Requirement for Lending Growth Evaluation Round 1: 1 per cent

Evaluation Round 2: 2 per cent

Evaluation Round 3: 3 per cent
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate at any time
Additional interest rate 0.10 per cent
Bid confirmation to be sent to eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 10 March 2021

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




