 

Lattice Announces Strategic Cannabis Supply Agreement With Firehouse

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 16:33  |  72   |   |   

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX-V: LBL) (OTCBB: LBLTF) (“Lattice” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in psilocybin research and cannabis company, today announced it has entered into a Strategic Supply Agreement (the "Agreement") with Firehouse LLC ("Firehouse"), one of Montana’s most established medical cannabis producers.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Firehouse will supply the Company with dried bulk flower over a two-year period, with the option to extend for two additional terms of two years each if the parties agree to terms. During the first two-year term and each additional term, if applicable, Firehouse will provide Lattice with up to 100 lbs/mo of bulk dried flower, which will be processed into finished product, co-branded under the Lattice and Firehouse brand names, and sold exclusively within Lattice affiliated dispensaries.

"We are excited about our strategic partnership with Firehouse, a well-established medical marijuana provider, and the opportunity to continue to expand our medical cannabis brand throughout the US," said Guy Cook, Chief Executive Officer, Lattice Biologics Ltd. "Today's announcement is about more than just a supply agreement. The Agreement represents a significant step for Lattice, and we look forward to bringing our high-quality medical cannabis products to patients in Montana. We are moving aggressively to establish ourselves as an emerging leader in life sciences to improve health and alleviate suffering of our patients with medical cannabis and psychedelics in states where they are approved."

"We are proud to partner with Lattice, an emerging leader who shares with us the same quality values and commitments of meeting patients' needs and improving their quality of life,” said Matthew Powers, President of Firehouse.

The strategic partnership will also include the possibility of Lattice and Firehouse collaborating on creating an extensive line of concentrates, and furthering the array of co-branded products that can be offered in Montana. Now strategically positioned in two of the largest cannabis markets in Montana, the Company will continue to leverage its strengths as it develops its medical and recreational cannabis markets throughout the USA including strategic acquisitions of dispensaries.

