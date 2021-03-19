Company Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Canadian Securities Exchange

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV.H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) to list the shares of the Company for trading on the CSE following the completion of its previously announced transaction with Ikänik Farms Inc. (“Ikänik” or “Ikänik Farms”).

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Ikänik Farms whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ikänik Farms and the business of Ikänik Farms by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the security holders of Ikänik Farms.