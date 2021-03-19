Company Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Canadian Securities Exchange
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV.H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) to list the shares of the Company for trading on the CSE following the completion of its previously announced transaction with Ikänik Farms Inc. (“Ikänik” or “Ikänik Farms”).
The Company previously announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Ikänik Farms whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ikänik Farms and the business of Ikänik Farms by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the security holders of Ikänik Farms.
Please refer to the Company’s news release dated April 3, 2019 and the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular of the Company dated July 2, 2019, each of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for additional information on the Transaction.
Closing of the Transaction
The closing of the Transaction and the listing of the Company’s shares on the CSE remains subject to the satisfaction of various conditions standard for a transaction of this nature, including but not limited to: (i) receipt of all necessary regulatory, shareholder and third party consents, waivers and approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the voluntary de-listing of the Company’s shares; and, (ii) the completion of any and all outstanding CSE application documentation and payment of fees pursuant to the applicable CSE policies.
About Ikänik Farms
Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness and action sports. Through development of its Colombian operations (Pideka), Ikänik aims to support global pharmaceutical demand for a variety of cannabis products. Ikänik’s leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding and corporate finance with the ambition to build the most iconic “seed-to-sale”, “MNO” Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms’ operations are currently located in Colombia and California.
