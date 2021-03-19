 

Hamburg in Germany closes down retail stores, Kamux's Hamburg store will be closed

Kamux Corporation    Press Release    19 March 2021 at 18:00 (EET)

HELSINKI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburg in Germany closes down retail stores widely on Saturday March 20, 2021 because the incidence of infections has exceeded 100 for three consecutive days. The close-down is regional, and Kamux's Hamburg store will be closed but other seven Kamux stores in Germany remain open.

"In Hamburg store we do sales only in digital channels but in other stores we continue to serve our customer also in showrooms," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

