Teck Donates $10 million to Support the New St. Paul’s Hospital

The new facility will address the most pressing issues facing emergency departments, including wait times for access to treatment; non-emergent illnesses and injuries; and the increasing trend of patients with complex mental health and substance use needs, while also including improved protection from harmful bacteria and viruses through the innovative use of copper.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Paul’s Foundation and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced that Teck has made a $10 million donation to help build the emergency department at the new St. Paul’s Hospital at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre. Named the Teck Emergency Department, it will be a transformative and innovative model of care to support improved health outcomes for British Columbians.

This donation builds on Teck’s long history of support for St. Paul’s. Today, the Teck Emergency Centre at St. Paul’s Hospital on Burrard Street is the first point of contact for a high volume and variety of people, including patients that face numerous challenges, from poverty to homelessness. It is one of the busiest emergency departments in British Columbia—at present, reaching 85,000 visits a year up from 65,000 in 2010.

Through Teck’s support, the Emergency Department at the new St. Paul’s Hospital will be outfitted with antimicrobial copper surfaces to protect the health of patients, health workers and all those who visit the facility. Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven to continuously eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses. Research has shown that every year 220,000 patients in Canada contract infections in a healthcare setting and copper’s antimicrobial properties are a proven tool in reducing the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses.

Through its Copper & Health program, Teck is working with healthcare professionals, academia and others to help make communities safer with copper, most recently through TransLink's successful industry-leading pilot of copper products on buses and SkyTrains as well as the Cross-Canada Hospital Durability Study, which proved the longer-term efficacy of copper products in four Canadian hospitals.