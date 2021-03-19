CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of $20.9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as lead manager for the offering. Colliers Securities LLC and Maxim Group LLC acted as financial advisors in connection with the offering.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,795,816 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $20.9 million, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the continued investment in commercialization efforts.

“We are pleased with the strong response from high quality investors that we expect will continue to support the company because of our long term opportunities,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “The funds from this offering provide us with a proforma year end cash balance of approximately $35.2 million which will allow us to continue to execute on our strategic goals and deliver innovative care solutions for patients with cardio-kidney disease.”

The offering is made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224881) that was filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on May 23, 2018 and a registration statement on Form S-3MEF (File No. 333-254373) that was filed by the Company with the SEC and declared effective on March 16, 2021. The Company has filed a final prospectus supplement with the SEC relating to such shares of common stock. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.