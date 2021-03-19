 

GBBT - R3 Score Announces Partnership with What’s Next Washington to Support Talent Acquisition   

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 17:18  |  20   |   |   

BALTIMORE MD, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announces it has partnered with What’s Next Washington (WNW).  WNW is a Seattle, Washington nonprofit led by Susan Mason, a champion for workforce inclusion for people with records.  

“We are delighted to announce this working relationship. Customers who use R3 Score to assess job seekers are able to leverage our tool to expand their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals and yet they often request additional technical assistance in addressing their policies, practices and programs that could be unintentionally disqualifying candidates,” said Laurin Leonard, CEO of GBBT. 

Providing the best decision-making tools while ensuring our customers have access to the resources and support they need to fully implement R3 Score is one of the unique benefits of this product. As Leonard often says, “Tech for tech’s sake won’t allow us to see the real impact of this product.” The power of R3 Score enables companies to grow through expanded talent pools. Customers requesting technical assistance to help them gain internal support for hiring candidates with records and how to retain this new talent demographic will now have the support from the country’s leading innovator, What’s Next Washington.  WNW identifies this large talent pool as “FIT”, or formerly incarcerated talent. 

What’s Next Washington, a Seattle, Washington based 501(c)3 nonprofit, has developed a signature program called The Partnering For An Inclusive Workforce Project (PIWP). The Strategic Partnership with R3 Score now ensures the Company’s HR Customers starting in April 2021 can receive technical assistance from the nonprofit. Specifically, HR customers requesting support will be able to receive PIWP’s  one-of-a- kind, how-to roadmap. The roadmap has been developed through a series of employer convenings and in-house bias training. It was this service offering which led to the creation of a forthcoming HR guidebook called: The Get FITTMGuide (GFG), a hiring manual for HR recruiters and hiring managers. “From the moment I learned about R3 Score I felt like a partnership between our two entities could really drive business growth, help corporations reach their DEI goals and in doing so provide meaningful work opportunities for qualified talent in all sectors, even those that are heavily regulated, all while maintaining safe and productive workplaces,” said Susan Mason, the co-founder and Executive Director of What’s Next Washington. R3 Score HR customers will have exclusive access to the technical assistance to support ongoing job performance projects. 

Seite 1 von 3
Global Boatworks Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBBT - R3 Score Announces Partnership with What’s Next Washington to Support Talent Acquisition    BALTIMORE MD, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
GBBT-R3 Score Announces the Expansion of the Bank on 100 Million Campaign 
11.03.21
R3 Score’s CEO Laurin Leonard to Speak at Virtual Seminar on Mass Incarceration and the Human Rights Implications of AI
08.03.21
R3 Score Expands Available Market and Ability to Accelerate Corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments 
22.02.21
Global Boatwork Holdings, Inc. Appoints Two Criminal Justice Advocates to Board of Directors