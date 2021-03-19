HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saarelainen, Marko

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210318161822_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(5): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(7): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(10): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(12): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(13): Volume: 42 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(14): Volume: 562 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(15): Volume: 142 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(16): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(17): Volume: 558 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(18): Volume: 48 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(19): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(20): Volume: 147 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(21): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(22): Volume: 74 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(23): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(24): Volume: 693 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(25): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(26): Volume: 156 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(27): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(28): Volume: 32 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(29): Volume: 110 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(30): Volume: 519 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(31): Volume: 51 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(32): Volume: 43 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(33): Volume: 145 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(34): Volume: 214 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(35): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(35): Volume: 4,515 Volume weighted average price: 7.22212 EUR

________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 90 Unit price: 7.06 EUR