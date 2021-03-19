 

HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 17:30  |  27   |   |   

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saarelainen, Marko
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210318161822_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(5): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(7): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(10): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(12): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(13): Volume: 42 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(14): Volume: 562 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(15): Volume: 142 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(16): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(17): Volume: 558 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(18): Volume: 48 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(19): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(20): Volume: 147 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(21): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(22): Volume: 74 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(23): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(24): Volume: 693 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(25): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(26): Volume: 156 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(27): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(28): Volume: 32 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(29): Volume: 110 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(30): Volume: 519 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(31): Volume: 51 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(32): Volume: 43 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(33): Volume: 145 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(34): Volume: 214 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(35): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(35): Volume: 4,515 Volume weighted average price: 7.22212 EUR

________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 90 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Seite 1 von 2
Honkarakenne Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2021 at 6:30 p.m. HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
Bitfarms Announces Annual 2020 Results Release Date
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante
Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO
18.02.21
Demand for log cabins is rapidly growing: their cosy atmosphere has appeal – nostalgic hideaways have made a comeback
18.02.21
HONKARAKENNE OYJ'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2020