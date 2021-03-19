HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO
HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saarelainen, Marko
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210318161822_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(5): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(7): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(10): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(12): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.10 EUR
(13): Volume: 42 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(14): Volume: 562 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(15): Volume: 142 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(16): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(17): Volume: 558 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(18): Volume: 48 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(19): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(20): Volume: 147 Unit price: 7.26 EUR
(21): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(22): Volume: 74 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(23): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(24): Volume: 693 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(25): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(26): Volume: 156 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(27): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(28): Volume: 32 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(29): Volume: 110 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(30): Volume: 519 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(31): Volume: 51 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(32): Volume: 43 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(33): Volume: 145 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(34): Volume: 214 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
(35): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.24 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(35): Volume: 4,515 Volume weighted average price: 7.22212 EUR
________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 90 Unit price: 7.06 EUR
