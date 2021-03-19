 

Legrand Signs Share Buyback Agreement

Under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 27 May 2020 for implementing a share buyback program, Legrand (Paris:LR) today announced that it has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to purchase up to 1,200,000 shares1 over the period from 22 March to 21 May 2021.

The purpose of this transaction is to acquire shares for allocation to maturing performance share plans or, depending on the case, to cancel them.

Key financial dates:

  • 2021 first-quarter results: May 6, 2021
     “Quiet period1” starts April 6, 2021
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021
  • Ex-dividend date: May 28, 2021
  • Dividend payment: June 1, 2021
  • 2021 first-half results: July 30, 2021
     “Quiet period1” starts June 30, 2021

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects ...

1 On February 28, 2021, the total number of shares composing Legrand’s capital was 267,447,746. For more information, readers are invited to consult the press release dated March 3, 2021.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Readers are invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

