 

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

19.03.2021, 17:51   


OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

19 March 2021

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 19 March 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,893,703 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.0 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 339,163,967 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited           

020 3935 3803                     

                                                   




Wertpapier


