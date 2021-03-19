 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2021 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Detlef
Last name(s): Dinsel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.50 EUR 270000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.5000 EUR 270000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65075  19.03.2021 



Diskussion: Allgeier Computer - eine Firma deren Wert ..... ! ?
Wertpapier


